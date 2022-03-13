Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Bank of America

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.80.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $146.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $146.29 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.42 and its 200 day moving average is $180.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

