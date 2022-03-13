Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

NYSE:SGU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. Star Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.55 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 3.99%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGU. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Star Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,813,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Star Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 683,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Star Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 113,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Star Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Star Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Group (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

