Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $82.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.54 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

