StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Given New $5.50 Price Target at B. Riley

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.82% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on StarTek in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StarTek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.
Shares of SRT stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
StarTek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StarTek (SRT)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.