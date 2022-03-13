StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Given New $5.50 Price Target at B. Riley

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.82% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on StarTek in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StarTek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Get StarTek alerts:

Shares of SRT stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in StarTek by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 29.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.