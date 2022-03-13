State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

STFC opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44. State Auto Financial has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $52.14.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $3,367,260.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 79.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

