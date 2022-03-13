State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.96 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $1,447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $8,593,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $1,019,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF opened at $30.41 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

