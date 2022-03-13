State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.99 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Incyte by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 288,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,137,539 shares of company stock worth $153,065,544 and have sold 38,245 shares worth $1,785,031. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.