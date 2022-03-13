State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.11 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mosaic stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

About Mosaic (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.