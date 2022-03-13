State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,590 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $50,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $33.73 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $36.68. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

