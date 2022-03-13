State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 59.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,248 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 52.7% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 36.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 182.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEU opened at $318.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $296.05 and a 52 week high of $405.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

