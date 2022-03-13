Stella-Jones Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.43.

SJ opened at C$38.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.43. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$37.69 and a 52-week high of C$54.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 5.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

