Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target to C$12.50

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

BNEFF opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $283.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

