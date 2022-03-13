Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.67% from the company’s current price.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.66.

AMAT opened at $123.64 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day moving average of $141.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

