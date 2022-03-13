StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ClearOne from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a PE ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 1,538,461 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 245,393 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne during the third quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

