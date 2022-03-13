StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CYTR opened at $0.42 on Thursday. CytRx has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.95.

CytRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytRx Corp. is a biopharmaceutical research and development company, which engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates. It focuses on developing the Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology platform, a discovery engine to help create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor.

