StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

