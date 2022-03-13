StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

