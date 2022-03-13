StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.56. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 337,232 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

