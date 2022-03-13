StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

SOHO opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

