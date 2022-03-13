StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

In other news, Director Benjamin Mackovak acquired 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Newby acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,540 shares of company stock worth $206,109. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

