StockNews.com Downgrades EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to Hold

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NYSE NPO opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.46. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $79.80 and a 12-month high of $117.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.19.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in EnPro Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EnPro Industries by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EnPro Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.