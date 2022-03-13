StockNews.com Downgrades Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of VRA stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $237.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.