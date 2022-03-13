StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CETX opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CETX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the second quarter worth $47,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cemtrex during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.