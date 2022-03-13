StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CETX opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CETX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the second quarter worth $47,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cemtrex during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemtrex (Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

