StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of FENG stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 175,410 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

