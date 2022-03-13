StockNews.com Lowers AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.60.

ANAB stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AnaptysBio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AnaptysBio by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

