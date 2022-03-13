StockNews.com Lowers Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Hold

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sidoti lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otter Tail (Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.