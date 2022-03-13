StockNews.com Lowers Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $960.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.47. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (Get Rating)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
