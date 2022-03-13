StockNews.com Lowers Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $960.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.47. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.