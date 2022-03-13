Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the February 13th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 90.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,638. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

