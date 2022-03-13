Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $68.27 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

