Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 193 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 17.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $195,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $203,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on SCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

