Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 102,814.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 320,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 430.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.