Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $999,000 Stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 38.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $15.69 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.