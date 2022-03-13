Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) Insider Buys A$147,499.71 in Stock

Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX – Get Rating) insider John Poynton acquired 499,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$147,499.71 ($107,664.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Strike Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and gas resources in Australia. The company primarily focuses on the West Erregulla project located in the Perth Basin. It also has interests in the Southern Cooper Basin gas project located in South Australia. Strike Energy Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Thebarton, Australia.

