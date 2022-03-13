Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SUMR opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. Summer Infant has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.