Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

