SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,438 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 103,656 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,022,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 24.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 695,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 134,629 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2,738.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,947 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC opened at $8.70 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $723.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.12.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About SunCoke Energy (Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.