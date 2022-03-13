SunContract Reaches Market Cap of $2.89 Million (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. SunContract has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $405,774.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SunContract has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SunContract Coin Profile

SNC is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

