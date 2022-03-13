Surgalign (SRGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Surgalign to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SRGA opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

Get Surgalign alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 price target on shares of Surgalign in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

In other Surgalign news, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 434,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider William Scott Durall purchased 217,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $99,999.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 244.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 84,814 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 349,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 111,118 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgalign Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.