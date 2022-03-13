Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $33.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $58.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.41.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Bumble has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Bumble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.