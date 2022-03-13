SVB Leerink Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.13). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.87) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.52) EPS.

BBIO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.02. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $72.07.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 10,402 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,037,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 104,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 94,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,797,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

