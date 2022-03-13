Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd Sells 50,000,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Coupang’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 970.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,528,000 after acquiring an additional 63,364,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coupang by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,644 shares during the period. Massachusetts Institute of Technology purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,901,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599,767 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,845,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

