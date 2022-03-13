Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 343.4% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of SWRAY opened at $5.50 on Friday. Swire Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

