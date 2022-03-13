Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €117.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($127.17) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($142.39) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($115.22) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($144.02) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($126.09) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symrise has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €120.37 ($130.83).

SY1 opened at €97.32 ($105.78) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($79.87). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €117.70.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

