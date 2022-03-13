Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.980-$5.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.71 billion.

SYNH stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.24. 913,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,230. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.71.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 32,124 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

