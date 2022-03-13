Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

SSMXY traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 38,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,581. Sysmex has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

