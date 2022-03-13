Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Talis Biomedical from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of TLIS stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLIS. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $6,293,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 424,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 39.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 154,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 40.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 58,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 17.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

