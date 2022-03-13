Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.97. 4,040,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,825. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $176.68 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

