Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $206.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $176.68 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.