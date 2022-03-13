Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the February 13th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 178,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.04. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

TENX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

