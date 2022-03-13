The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,455 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after buying an additional 193,129 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,389,000 after buying an additional 402,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,344,000 after buying an additional 748,236 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

